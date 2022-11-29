Via Reuters overnight ICYMI:

J.P.Morgan sees BOE's Bank Rate rising to 4.25% by the first quarter of next year, noting that fiscal policy is set to tighten with a lag, and monetary tightening "will take longer to bite than in the past".

it expects a contraction in the UK's economy in 2023, forecasts UK GDP -0.6% next year (compared with +4.3% in 2022)



JPM cite tighter monetary and fiscal policy, economic damage from the pandemic and Brexit

---

The next Bank of England meeting is in December, the 15th:

market expectation is for a 50 bps hike, which will take the bank rate to 3.5%

2022 has been seen a massive Bank of England rate hike