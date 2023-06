Here's the first rate cut - on Tuesday the PBOC cut its repo rate:

And, the second cut - the Bank followed up with another cut overnight, lowered the interest rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) by 10 basis points:

the rate on the overnight SLF was reduced to 2.75% (from 2.85%)

the rate for the seven-day SLF fell to 2.9% (from 3%)

that for the one-month SLF was cut to to 3.25% (from 3.35%)

Another rate cut from the PBOCis expected on Thursday: