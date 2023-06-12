Securities Daily says there may be a cut to the Medium Term Lending Facility. The MLF will be set on Thursday, the 15th.
The MLF sets the stage for Loan Prime Setting on the 20th, the following Tuesday (the 20th)
There is plenty of speculation of a rate cut from the People's Bank of China in the near future.
Referring to this:
I had this not very helpful last week, may be a cut in either July, August, September, October, November or December. K, thanks ...
Also:
- More on the forecast for the PBOC to cut RRR, interest rates in H2 2023
- Pressure on the People's Bank of China "to keep policy loose and supportive"
- Vice governor of PBOC says Bank has ability to maintain stable FX market operations
People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and Federal Reserve Chair Powell