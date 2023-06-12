Securities Daily says there may be a cut to the Medium Term Lending Facility. The MLF will be set on Thursday, the 15th.

The MLF sets the stage for Loan Prime Setting on the 20th, the following Tuesday (the 20th)

There is plenty of speculation of a rate cut from the People's Bank of China in the near future.

Referring to this:

I had this not very helpful last week, may be a cut in either July, August, September, October, November or December. K, thanks ...

Also:

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and Federal Reserve Chair Powell