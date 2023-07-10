The UK's finance minister Jeremy Hunt gave a speech alongside Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at the City of London's annual Mansion House dinner on Monday evening UK time.

Greg had the details of Bailey's speech:

Hunt fell into line, saying the UK government will be:

"Working with the Governor and the Bank of England, we will do what is necessary for as long as necessary to tackle inflation persistence and bring it back to the 2% target"

"Delivering sound money is our number one focus"

Much of Hunt's speech focused on pension reform.

UK Chancellor Hunt