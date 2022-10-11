IMF chief economist Gourinchas speaking in an interview with Reuters:

says central banks' fight against inflation will last well into 2024

Inflation will not be returned to target in 2023, but will be closer to target in 2024

IMF projects US Unemployment rate will rise 2 percentage points over 2023 and 2024

Says a 5.5% US Unemployment rate would be a 'fairly benign outcome' in exchange for bringing inflation back to 2% target

Magnitude of future fed rate hikes is less important than reaching goal of returning to neutral or contractionary stance