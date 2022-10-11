IMF chief economist Gourinchas speaking in an interview with Reuters:
- says central banks' fight against inflation will last well into 2024
- Inflation will not be returned to target in 2023, but will be closer to target in 2024
- IMF projects US Unemployment rate will rise 2 percentage points over 2023 and 2024
- Says a 5.5% US Unemployment rate would be a 'fairly benign outcome' in exchange for bringing inflation back to 2% target
- Magnitude of future fed rate hikes is less important than reaching goal of returning to neutral or contractionary stance