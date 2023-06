I don't think the FOMC is going to bring up comments from the IMF at next week's meeting but it's worth noting that the Fed is under pressure globally to clamp down on inflation because of the brutal spillovers to emerging markets.

The latest world economic outlook update, they note that inflation momentum has slowed in the US but remains a pressing concern and it urged the Fed to 'stay the course'.

The IMF will update its world economic outlook on July 25.