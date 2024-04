Japan chief cabinet secretary Hayashi:

Won't comment on forex levels or forex intervention

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Rapid fx moves undesirable

Closely watching fx moves

Will be ready to take full response

Expect BOJ to work closely with govt

Expect BOJ to conduct appropriate monetary policy to sustainably, stably hit its price target, working closely with govt

USD/JPY is not far from today's (and 34 year) highs around 155.40