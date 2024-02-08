Some very gentle verbal intervention from fin min Suzuki:

Daily stock market moves set by markets with various factors behind it

Won't comment on day to day forex levels

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Closely watching FX moves

Specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide

Monetary policy up to BOJ to decide, govt won't comment

Expects BOJ to keep close contact with govt to guide monetary policy appropriately

Still to come:

USD/JPY is barely changed on Suzuki's comments, around 149.26.

Udea and Suzuki