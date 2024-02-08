Some very gentle verbal intervention from fin min Suzuki:

  • Daily stock market moves set by markets with various factors behind it
  • Won't comment on day to day forex levels
  • Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
  • Closely watching FX moves
  • Specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide
  • Monetary policy up to BOJ to decide, govt won't comment
  • Expects BOJ to keep close contact with govt to guide monetary policy appropriately

Still to come:

USD/JPY is barely changed on Suzuki's comments, around 149.26.

