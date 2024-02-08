Some very gentle verbal intervention from fin min Suzuki:
- Daily stock market moves set by markets with various factors behind it
- Won't comment on day to day forex levels
- Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
- Closely watching FX moves
- Specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide
- Monetary policy up to BOJ to decide, govt won't comment
- Expects BOJ to keep close contact with govt to guide monetary policy appropriately
USD/JPY is barely changed on Suzuki's comments, around 149.26.
