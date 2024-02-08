Bank of Japan Governor Ueda to speak in Japan's parliament from just after 10am local time

0100 GMT

2000 US Eastern time

Yesterday we heard from one of his deputies:

Uchida sent the yen into a tailspin yesterday. With USD/JPY above 149 and knocking on the door of 149.50 I don't expect it to have the room to move much lower for the day. I'm sure Ueda will be aware of the desire in Japan to keep yen from slipping much further.