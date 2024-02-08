Bank of Japan Governor Ueda to speak in Japan's parliament from just after 10am local time
- 0100 GMT
- 2000 US Eastern time
Yesterday we heard from one of his deputies:
- BOJ's Uchida: Future rate path depends on economic, price developments at the time
- BOJ's Uchida: I won't make any assessment on market perceptions of future rate path
Uchida sent the yen into a tailspin yesterday. With USD/JPY above 149 and knocking on the door of 149.50 I don't expect it to have the room to move much lower for the day. I'm sure Ueda will be aware of the desire in Japan to keep yen from slipping much further.