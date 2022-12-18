ICYMI,
Yen found strength in the very early hours of Asia on the back of a weekend report canvassing changes to the BOJ 2% inflation target once Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda leaves his role in April in 2023:
As more markets open in Japan the same sort of gap we had in the yen is being seen in JGBs and stocks
As expected, USD/JPY closed its gap: