Bank of Japan chatter via the Nikkei ahead of the Bank's meeting today.
- BOJ to conduct an examination of past monetary policy
- BOJ will forego revising YCC
- BOJ will discuss revision of forward guidance, due toJapan to lift COVID-related border control measures from midnight April 29 (Japan time)
- BOJ to consider changing its expression of forward guidance regarding the possibility of easing policy further
---
Japan's Nikkei with the speculation on today's Bank of Japan meeting. Says the bank will not be revisiting YCC at today's meeting. Should be a tailwind for USD/JPY at the margin.
---
Previews posted already:
- BOJ meet this week - preview - YCC to be abandoned but not until July
- BOJ meeting preview - Deutsche Bank expect a policy revision, 3 scenarios
- Has BOJ Gov Ueda dismissed any change to YCC at this week's policy meeting? Looks like it