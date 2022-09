Some verbla intervention efforts coming in the early AM out of Japan.

Japan's Ministry of Finance's Masato Kanda is its top currency official. Kanda will be the official responsible for instructing the Bank of Japan to intervene in the currency (in this case to buy the yan) if/when he deems it appropriate to do so.

Statements:

concerned about recent sharp yen moves

will respond appropriately to FX moves without ruling any options out

monitoring FX moves with a sense of urgency