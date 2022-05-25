The Kansas City Fed Pres. Esther George (voting member in 2022) is to retire in January 2023. The search for a new Kansas City Fed Pres. has begun.
Recent comments from Monday from George:
- Further war-related production delays and lockdowns could raise inflation and mean more Fed intervention
- War, or China lockdowns, on the other hand, might slow growth and trim inflation
- The pandemic may have harmed irreversibly the productive potential of the economy
-
I expect the Fed's policy rate to be in the neighborhood of 2% by August
-
Evidence inflation is clearly decelerating will inform judgments about further tightening
-
Inflation is too high and too broad to dismiss; returning it to the Fed's 2% target goal is 'top priority'
-
Surplus household savings are a crucial wildcard for the demand forecast
- Road ahead will be bumpy
- Wants to see inflation moving down in a convincing fashion
- Cost of higher interest rates is difficult for politicians to accept
