Rates will make a 'substantial contribution' to curbing inflation

The eurozone economy remains weak

Tighter conditions are weighing on investment and savings; highlights drag from industrial sector

Economy is likely to remain weak for the remainder of this year

There are signs that the labor market is weakening

Food price inflation slowed again, though it remains high by historical standards

Risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside

Domestic price pressures remain strong

Credit dynamics have weakened further

The euro strengthened during the comments but it was all on the USD side as it broadly softens. I haven't seen anything surprising from Lagarde's comments, though she is a bit more upbeat on the outlook than I am.