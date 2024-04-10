Macklem

We're encouraged by what we've seen in the economy

Things are moving in the right direction, we need to see that progress continue

If things evolve broadly as we expect it will be appropriate to cut rates

We have seen progress across our inflation indicators

Pricing behaviour from companies is starting to normalize

The decline we've seen in inflation momentum "is very recent"

We are seeing what we hoped and need to see, we just need to see it for longer

Macklem was asked about June and the two CPI prints before then and said that they'll cut when they are confident on inflation and that they're seeing what they hoped and just need to see it longer. To me, that's a conditional commitment to cut in June.