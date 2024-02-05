On Sunday evening US time, TV show '60 minutes' aired an interview it had record with Federal Reserve Chair Powell back on Thursday 01 February:

Also, check out this from the CBS report on the interview. It wasn't couched as a direct quote from Powell:

The most likely time for the first interest rate cut will be the middle of the year

This has caused some debate across social media, as its not something that Powell said in the interview, according to the transcript.

