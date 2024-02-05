On Sunday evening US time, TV show '60 minutes' aired an interview it had record with Federal Reserve Chair Powell back on Thursday 01 February:
- Fed head Powell: A March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut is unlikely
- Here's the full 60 Minutes transcript of the interview with Federal Reserve Chair Powell
Also, check out this from the CBS report on the interview. It wasn't couched as a direct quote from Powell:
- The most likely time for the first interest rate cut will be the middle of the year
This has caused some debate across social media, as its not something that Powell said in the interview, according to the transcript.
Anyway, still to come from Fed officials today:
- 1500 GMT/1000 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee appears on Bloomberg Markets
- 1900 GMT/1400 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Bostic. I don't have any further details on this one.
- 0000 GMT/1900 US Eastern time Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "The Federal Reserve’s Role in Our Economy" before a Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship event, in Glassboro, N.J