Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller with more:
- Economy has supported Fed's cautious approach
- Case for hiking rates is very remote
- Unclear if neutral rate has changed
- Dollar is still the dominant currency by far
- The economy is not giving the Fed a case to pursue big rate cuts
- Supply chain issues have abated in positive inflation development
- Baltimore port disaster is unlikely to cause big economic disruptions
- Still expects inflation pressures to wane
--
Earlier:
Waller is over there in the Hawkish corner