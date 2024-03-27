Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller with more:

  • Economy has supported Fed's cautious approach
  • Case for hiking rates is very remote
  • Unclear if neutral rate has changed
  • Dollar is still the dominant currency by far
  • The economy is not giving the Fed a case to pursue big rate cuts
  • Supply chain issues have abated in positive inflation development
  • Baltimore port disaster is unlikely to cause big economic disruptions
  • Still expects inflation pressures to wane

--

Earlier:

waldo

Waller is over there in the Hawkish corner