Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller with more:

Economy has supported Fed's cautious approach

Case for hiking rates is very remote

Unclear if neutral rate has changed

Dollar is still the dominant currency by far

The economy is not giving the Fed a case to pursue big rate cuts

Supply chain issues have abated in positive inflation development

Baltimore port disaster is unlikely to cause big economic disruptions

Still expects inflation pressures to wane

Earlier:

Waller is over there in the Hawkish corner