More from Bank of Canada's Macklem:

Rates unlikely to go back down to pre-Covid levels

Reiterates that even when we start reducing interest rates, it is likely to be a pretty gradual path

reiterates that the central bank could start cutting rates before inflation hits 2%. Sites importance of seeing a sustainable decline in inflation

If a federal carbon tax were to be eliminated, inflation would drop for one year and then go back up to where it otherwise would have been

