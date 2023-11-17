More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

Don't expect 10-year JGB yield to rise sharply above our 1% reference even if yields come under upward pressure

We will consider ending YCC, negative rate if we can expect inflation to stably, sustainably hit price target

In what order, what part we will change policy will depend on economic, price, market developments at the time

More:

Making strong comments now on how we could change policy could have unintended consequences in markets

When market expectations of future rise in long-term yields heighten, it is hard to deal with fine-tuning of YCC alone

Keeping yields across the curve low with monetary easing has had big positive effect on economy by stimulating demand, creating jobs

US Fed may at some point cut interest rates if effect of monetary tightening up till now works its way through US economy

If any US rate cut is a result of soft landing in US economy, that could have positive impact on Japan's economy

Earlier: