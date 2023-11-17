More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:
- Don't expect 10-year JGB yield to rise sharply above our 1% reference even if yields come under upward pressure
- We will consider ending YCC, negative rate if we can expect inflation to stably, sustainably hit price target
- In what order, what part we will change policy will depend on economic, price, market developments at the time
More:
- Making strong comments now on how we could change policy could have unintended consequences in markets
- When market expectations of future rise in long-term yields heighten, it is hard to deal with fine-tuning of YCC alone
- Keeping yields across the curve low with monetary easing has had big positive effect on economy by stimulating demand, creating jobs
- US Fed may at some point cut interest rates if effect of monetary tightening up till now works its way through US economy
- If any US rate cut is a result of soft landing in US economy, that could have positive impact on Japan's economy
Earlier: