I posted earlier on remarks from Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel:
From a Bloomberg interview. Bloomberg have a bit more up on this. Its gated.
In brief:
- “traumatic” levels of inflation.
- Fed fighting inflation with interest-rate increases is like “having surgery with a dull knife.”
- “We have the setup for a recession unfolding,”
- “Every time they take the foot off the brake, or the market perceives they’re taking their foot off the brake, and the job’s not done, they make their work even harder”