Fed's Collins
More from Boston Fed Pres. Collins:

  • Economic risks have come into better balance
  • Important for Fed to be sure it's on path to lower inflation
  • Fed doesn't need to go all the way back to 2% inflation to ease
  • Sees limits to supply chain improvement aiding lower inflation.
  • Jury is out when it comes to neutral rate level
  • It's possible future interest rate might be higher than pre-pandemic levels
  • In future deflation risks likely lower relative to before pandemic
  • Recent data has been quite volatile