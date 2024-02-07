More from Boston Fed Pres. Collins:
- Economic risks have come into better balance
- Important for Fed to be sure it's on path to lower inflation
- Fed doesn't need to go all the way back to 2% inflation to ease
- Sees limits to supply chain improvement aiding lower inflation.
- Jury is out when it comes to neutral rate level
- It's possible future interest rate might be higher than pre-pandemic levels
- In future deflation risks likely lower relative to before pandemic
- Recent data has been quite volatile