More from Kashkari:
- We do not think about politics, or the election, when we set interest rates
- We are not quite there on Year over year inflation data, but 3-month and 6 month data is basically there
- We are not done yet, on inflation, but data is looking positive
- Most of the disinflationary gains have come from supply-side
- The yield curve is not a reliable indicator of recession, because disinflation isn't being mostly caused by the Fed
- I feel optimistic about the dollars wrong in the world.
- The dollars value in the long run is a set by economic competitiveness
- Household savings are being spent down more slowly than expected.
- Delinquencies or creeping up, though from very low levels