Fed's Kashkari

More from Kashkari:

  • We do not think about politics, or the election, when we set interest rates
  • We are not quite there on Year over year inflation data, but 3-month and 6 month data is basically there
  • We are not done yet, on inflation, but data is looking positive
  • Most of the disinflationary gains have come from supply-side
  • The yield curve is not a reliable indicator of recession, because disinflation isn't being mostly caused by the Fed
  • I feel optimistic about the dollars wrong in the world.
  • The dollars value in the long run is a set by economic competitiveness
  • Household savings are being spent down more slowly than expected.
  • Delinquencies or creeping up, though from very low levels