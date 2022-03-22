Fed
More from Fed's Mester - says think will need a 50bp hike at some meetings
Loretta Mester, president and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank Cleveland branch speaking on her economic and monetary policy outlook
- I don't think 50bps rate hike should be off the table
- I think we will need 50bp hikes at some meetings, based on my forecast
- we really need to get inflation under control
- getting inflation under control is the best thing we can do to make sure healthy labor market continues
- Important to use both of our tools to get inflation on a better trajectory
- balance sheet won't be the main tool to fight inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term but we will do what we need to do to reduce it
- aim is to be nimble and hit goals of full employment, stable prices
- under some dire circumstances, not base case, Ukraine conflict could hit US growth but right now inflation is the bigger concern
- financial markets are supportive of the Fed's getting inflation under control
- in the old days monetary policy wanted to surprise people, these days we are trying to be transparent
- constrained supply and excess demand for labor is pushing inflation up, can't be complacent
I think the key takeaway here is Mester's talk of 50bps at "meetings", plural. So more than one +50 according her forecasts.
