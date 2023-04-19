Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As such he has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC.
Earlier:
- Fed's Williams says inflation is still to high, Fed will act
- WSJ: New York Fed President John Williams Signals Support for May Interest-Rate Increase
He's still going on:
- Doesn't seen monetary policy at root of banking sector stress
- Fednow payments will start out slowly to understand system
- Fed will be mindful about how fednow payment speed impacts financial stability
- Yield curve slope driven by more than just monetary policy
- Fed does watch money supply data
- Drop in money supply tracks with tightening monetary policy
- Unsure how much credit conditions will tighten
- Economy is very strong right now
- Fed reverse repo facility is working as intended
- Eventually reverse repo facility take up will fall
- Imbalances still exist in labor markets, economic demand
---
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meet on May 2 an 3. A +25bp rate hike appears to be a lock. The question is what about after that?