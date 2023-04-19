Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As such he has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC.

Earlier:

He's still going on:

  • Doesn't seen monetary policy at root of banking sector stress
  • Fednow payments will start out slowly to understand system
  • Fed will be mindful about how fednow payment speed impacts financial stability
  • Yield curve slope driven by more than just monetary policy
  • Fed does watch money supply data
  • Drop in money supply tracks with tightening monetary policy
  • Unsure how much credit conditions will tighten
  • Economy is very strong right now
  • Fed reverse repo facility is working as intended
  • Eventually reverse repo facility take up will fall
  • Imbalances still exist in labor markets, economic demand

---

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meet on May 2 an 3. A +25bp rate hike appears to be a lock. The question is what about after that?

fed williams