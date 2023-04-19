Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As such he has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC.

Doesn't seen monetary policy at root of banking sector stress

Fednow payments will start out slowly to understand system

Fed will be mindful about how fednow payment speed impacts financial stability

Yield curve slope driven by more than just monetary policy

Fed does watch money supply data

Drop in money supply tracks with tightening monetary policy

Unsure how much credit conditions will tighten

Economy is very strong right now

Fed reverse repo facility is working as intended

Eventually reverse repo facility take up will fall

Imbalances still exist in labor markets, economic demand

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meet on May 2 an 3. A +25bp rate hike appears to be a lock. The question is what about after that?