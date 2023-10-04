Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the MoF official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.
More remarks from him crossing news wires, including the news that he spoke with PM Kishida!:
- says he discussed the economy in general with the PM
- once again says he has no comment on FX intervention
- No comment on whether i discussed weak yen with PM Kishida
- It's normal for authorities not to comment on whether they intervened or not
- Any intervention would not target forex levels but volatility
- Says duration of excessive moves could be over one week or beyond that, when asked what constitutes excessive moves in forex market
- If one-sided moves persist for a long time, that could be considered as excessive moves
Earlier: