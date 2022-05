More from Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari:

inflation is much too high and inflation is a big part of that (not sure what the 2nd part of that comment means).

If we get help from the supply side, than the Fed doesn't have to do as much on bringing down demand

Meanwhile, Eamonn posted on the supply side with this post. Makes you wonder is the supply side will get fixed absent a change in Covid policy in China?