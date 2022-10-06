BOC Macklem April 13 2022
  • Normally when we raise rates, the loonie appreciates and so that does part of the work for us. This time that's not happening
  • USD has appreciated considerably over the past year

I see some characterizations of Macklem's comments as hawkish today and that's mostly fair. There's a window for a pivot here but I think worries about a further fall in CAD are part of the reason why. Moreover, I don't think the BOC feels the same need to signal a dovish shift ahead of time as others.

In any case, USD strength is really cranking up today with USD/JPY up 120 pips to 1.3736.

More: