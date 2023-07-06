It's a mystery to me why the People's Bank of China would be referring to a panic sell in yuan, and yet here we are:

It's a surprising remark, intended to calm fears over further rapid selling of the RMB and stabilize the currency. For today CNH has been showing signs of holding around current levels.

A response from Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong agrees:

“The state media commentary is intended to shore up investor confidence on yuan exchange rate and the depreciation trend will remain in control given a basket of policy tools to stabilize yuan if necessary,”

“The strengthened fix indicates that the PBOC is still in alert mode to defend the currency.”

Still, I wouldn't have chosen 'panic' in my message to the market.

USD/CNH update: