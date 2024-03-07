I posted on remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari here earlier:

The FOMC meet next on March 19 and 20, and Kashkari says he hasn't yet decided on his forecast for rate cuts ahead, he may reduce the number of cuts he expects. In December he forecast two cuts in 2024, but:

“It is hard for me, with the data that have come in, that I would be saying more cuts than I said in December”

“It seems the base case: I’d be where I was in December, or potentially one fewer. But I haven’t decided”

---

I posted earlier in the week a forecast for zero Fed rate cuts this year:

But that's not consensus, this is closer: