The report in Kyoda media over the weekend that the Japanese government is considering announcing an end to deflation is being hotly denied by ministers and officials.

Headline post here:

More:

Economy minister, Yoshitaka Shindo, said the government was currently not thinking about calling an end to deflation.

The government will strive to ensure that wage growth in Japan exceeds inflation, so that the economy would not slip back into a period of prolonged price declines

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki echoed the economy minister's views. "I am aware of the media report that we are considering announcing an end to deflation. But there's no truth to such report,"

Japan Economy Minister Shindo