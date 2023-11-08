More from People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng:

Will resolutely guard against overshooting risks of yuan exchange rate

Will resolutely deal with behaviors that disrupt market order

Will prevent the formation of one-sided and self-reinforced market expectations

And:

Spillover effect of property market adjustments on the financial system are generally manageable

Will guide financial institutions to keep stable financing channels open through property credit, bonds0

Some provinces are making plans to resolve risks of small and mid-sized banks

Supports lgfvs to become market-oriented firms which do not rely on govt credit, and are financially independent and sustainable

The central bank will provide emerging liquidity support to areas with relatively high debt burdens when necessary

Will strictly control new govt-invested projects in areas with high debt burdens

Will guide financial institutions to resolve debt risks through debt extension and replacementmore to come

