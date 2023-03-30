NAB is looking for only one more 25bp rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

expect a 25bp rate hike at the April 4 meeting

looking to H1 2024 for the first RBA rate cut ... "We continue to see rate cuts in H1 2024 bringing the cash rate back to 3.1% as the economy slows and unemployment rises"

--

The latest (monthly) inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term data from Australia indicates the CPI rate has peaked.

Pic below is from the RBA website:

---

ps. We've just had data from Australia, job vacancies in February down 1.5% q/q for the quarter to February 2023.