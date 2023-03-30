NAB is looking for only one more 25bp rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

  • expect a 25bp rate hike at the April 4 meeting
  • looking to H1 2024 for the first RBA rate cut ... "We continue to see rate cuts in H1 2024 bringing the cash rate back to 3.1% as the economy slows and unemployment rises"

--

The latest (monthly) inflation data from Australia indicates the CPI rate has peaked.

Pic below is from the RBA website:

rba cpi 30 March 2023

---

ps. We've just had data from Australia, job vacancies in February down 1.5% q/q for the quarter to February 2023.

  • the third q/q drop in a row, down 8.7% from the peak, but the demand for workers is nevertheless close to historical highs