A snippet from BNZ on what they expect for the AUD/NZD cross (although they refer to it the other way around).

recent NZD/AUD strength has been driven by higher NZ-Australia rate spreads

Our outlook is for NZ-Australian rate compression, with too-much tightening priced into the NZ rates curve and too-little for the Australian rates curve.

The market has yet to embrace this view ... but ultimately a change in sentiment on the rates outlook is expected to trigger a reversal in NZD/AUD.

Our projections have the cross settling into the low 0.90s, and we see levels above 0.95 as a good selling opportunity.

---

AUD/NZD chart

ps. the 0.90 and 0.95 mentioned by BNZ for NZD/AUD would be 1.1111 and 1.0526 in this chart: