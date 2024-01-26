This week we had a 50 basis point cut to China's Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR), which appears to have lent the yuan enough support to break its three-week losing streak.

Barclays comments (via Reuters report):

"China's support for yuan assets and growth has intensified, but one-time impulses have struggled to alter fundamental dynamics,"

"A 50-basis-point reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut with the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate on hold suggests a preference for liquidity management"

