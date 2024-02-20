People's Bank of China policy rate setting. LPRs set at:

3.45% for the one-year (previously 3.45%)

3.95% for the five-year (previously 4.20%)

first cut to the 5-year since August, it was only 10bp that time

25bp is the largest cut ever

The 5-year rate serves as an influence on mortgage rates. The cut to the 5-year will therefore be a positive for China's deeply troubled property sector.

The cut to the 5-year had been expected, but not by 25bp, that's more than its ever been cut before:

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):