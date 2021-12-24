  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

  • The previous close was 6.3695

  • Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3651

PBOC inject 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos and 10 bn via 14 day RRs

    • 10bn yuan mature today

    • thus a net 10 bn yuan injection via open market operations (OMOs)