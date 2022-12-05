People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The People's Bank of China has set the CNY at its strongest (i.e. lowest for USD/CNY) since mid-November. The signs of reopening in China is giving the yuan a boost.

PBoC injects 2bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

55bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 53bn yuan drain on the day

