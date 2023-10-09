The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The regular PBoC defence of the yuan we saw ahead of the long holiday has resumed. Today's mid rate is once again a whopping 1100+ points from the modelled estimate aonce again appear to be rusted to the 7.17 big figure.

PBOC injects 20bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.8%

319 bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 299bn yuan drain on the day in OMOs

The big drains will continue this week after the holiday.