A Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) roll, or partial roll, is expected today from the People's Bank of China.

The 1-year MLF rate is very likely to be left unchanged at 2.75%. Given promises of more support for the economy a cut to the rate can;t be ruled out.

Later this month, on the 20th, the PBOC will set the 1- and 5-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR). The MLF rate provides a clue on what to expect for the LPRs.

Also from China today, November activity data: