This comes from the Philadelphia Fed's quarterly reassessment of payrolls. Its “early benchmark revision of state payroll employment“.

If you want to stop reading here, the kicker is that US payrolls have been overstated by at least 1 million, if not more.

If you want more.

Underlining is mine.

Link is here for more: Early Benchmark Revisions of State Payroll Employment

---

If the revisions are accepted they should act as a lessening of rate hike pressures (fewer jobs, less demand, less inflationary pressure) at the margin.

Powell phones meme

"Get me Philadelphia on the line, any line!"