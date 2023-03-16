ICYMI - a view from chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), Daniel Ivascyn:

"They're going to be watching signs of more instability across the financial sector very carefully,"

"There certainly are scenarios where they pause, it'll likely be a hawkish pause if it's a pause, but our current thinking is they go 25."

Was speaking with Reuters, more here.

After the European Central Bank shrugged off systemic concerns:

You'd have to think +25 from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) (meeting is March 21 and 22) is a lock now. Barring any new blow up.