The European Central Bank is expected to raise its deposit rate again by a quarter of a percentage point next month to 3.50%, according to all 62 economists polled by Reuters.

20 predicted the ECB to end its tightening cycle there

42 saw the rate climbing to 3.75% in July

5 expecting to 4.00% in September

"The messaging from several ECB speakers ... has clearly been on the hawkish side since the (May 4) meeting, and their consumer expectations survey just showed higher inflation expectations," noted Ruben Segura-Cayuela, Europe economist at Bank of America. "Unless something breaks, we can only reiterate our view that - despite the cracks appearing in the outlook - two more 25 bps hikes are the lower bound."

