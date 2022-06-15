We thought strong action was needed at this meeting
We decided we needed to do more front-loading
The next meeting could well be a decision between 50 bps and 75 bps
Repeatedly cites a 'more normal range' rather than 'neutral'
Policymakers would like to see rates at a modestly-restrictive level at the end of this year
We're not going to be model-driven in our approach
"We think policy is going to need to be restrictive, and we don't know how restrictive."
Cited UMich inflation expectations moving up
"Inflation can't go down until it flattens out, and that's what we're looking to see"
We'll see some progress at some point
We're going to be careful about declaring victory. Inflation went down in the winter then came right back up
"You cannot have the kind of labor market we want without price stability."
We're not trying to induce a recession
We've been expecting progress on inflation but we've gotten the opposite
The consequences of the Ukraine war are getting more and more clear
Lots of countries around the world are looking at +10% inflation
Headline inflation is important for expectations
Overall spending is really strong. There's no sign of a big slowdown from the consumer
Drop in consumer confidence is probably about gas prices
We're not seeing a wage-price spiral
I think we can get a softish landing; there's a much bigger chance it will depend on things we don't control
We don't know what will happen with supply shocks and how long they will last
We're seeing inflationary forces everywhere
The comments are about a 'more normal' range now rather than 'neutral'. He caveated that with data dependence. The sense now (and rightfully) is that the Fed will go where the market (via the data) takes it.
I found the comment about 'being careful to declare victory' as telling. It means that even if we get 1-2 months of inflation flattening, the Fed won't deviate from its course. That really validates the market pricing for 75/50/50 at the next three meetings even if inflation flattens out in August (or 50/50/50 if July flattens).