Powell QA June 15 2022

The comments are about a 'more normal' range now rather than 'neutral'. He caveated that with data dependence. The sense now (and rightfully) is that the Fed will go where the market (via the data) takes it.

I found the comment about 'being careful to declare victory' as telling. It means that even if we get 1-2 months of inflation flattening, the Fed won't deviate from its course. That really validates the market pricing for 75/50/50 at the next three meetings even if inflation flattens out in August (or 50/50/50 if July flattens).