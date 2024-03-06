Snippet from ING on what they expect re Powell's testimony on Wednesday:

It seems unlikely that Powell will change the message he and his colleagues have been giving recently, which is that they are in no rush to cut rates and want more certainty that inflation is tamed before doing so. Consequently, it feels as if the logical market response will be for yields to go up again today.

I posted an earlier quickie preview here also:

Powell is before the House Financial Services Committee on March 7:

at 10 am Washinton time (US Eastern time)

1500 GMT

He'll be in the Senate on Thursday.