Earlier previews are here:

This snippet is a little more from TD on their experctation:

expecting a 25 basis points rate hike, but add that this is a line ball call

see the BoC terminal rate at 4.25%

therefore are forecasting the BoC to signal that it expects to lift rates further

"The BOC is unlikely to offer much to move the needle for CAD. CAD underperformance on crosses has occurred quickly and looks tactically stretched. A case for a reversal can be made, but we will look to fade that strategically given idiosyncratic drags."

CAD update: