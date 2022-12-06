Earlier previews are here:

This snippet is a little more from TD on their experctation:

  • expecting a 25 basis points rate hike, but add that this is a line ball call
  • see the BoC terminal rate at 4.25%
  • therefore are forecasting the BoC to signal that it expects to lift rates further
  • "The BOC is unlikely to offer much to move the needle for CAD. CAD underperformance on crosses has occurred quickly and looks tactically stretched. A case for a reversal can be made, but we will look to fade that strategically given idiosyncratic drags."

CAD update:

usdcad 07 December 2022 boc Bank of Canada