Question and answer with Kugler has begun. She says:

This inflation was rapid in the second half of 2023

Inflation on 3-6 month basis as moved to 2% level

Wage growth moderation is key

Services ex-housing is one of the elements to be watched for continued declines

Housing inflation has been persistent but is expected to come down

Layoffs in US are spotty and not showing up in aggregate data

Immigration is helped in some sectors including construction

We need further moderation in wage data especially the service sector, but it is moderating and this filtering through to prices