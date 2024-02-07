Question and answer with Kugler has begun. She says:
- This inflation was rapid in the second half of 2023
- Inflation on 3-6 month basis as moved to 2% level
- Wage growth moderation is key
- Services ex-housing is one of the elements to be watched for continued declines
- Housing inflation has been persistent but is expected to come down
- Layoffs in US are spotty and not showing up in aggregate data
- Immigration is helped in some sectors including construction
- We need further moderation in wage data especially the service sector, but it is moderating and this filtering through to prices