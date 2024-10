Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Hauser speaks in a 'fireside chat' format at the CBA 2024 Global Markets Conference in Sydney:

slightly surprised employment growth has been so strong

labour participation rate is strikingly high

RBA is data dependent but not data obsessed

will take into account Q3 CPI, other data, to form a view on policy

Note, Q3 CPI data is due from Australia on October 30.