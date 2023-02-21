As I posted earlier, the

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes release the minutes of the February 2023 meeting

The February 2023 monetary policy decision was a +25bp rate hike. And the statement from Governor Lowe accompanying the decision tilted more hawkish, firming up expectations of further hikes to come.

Since the decision we've had extensive public remarks from Lowe, links can found in these posts

So while the minutes will be eyed for more detail we do know what the RBA is thinking (more hikes to come).

NAB preview along the same lines:

February RBA Minutes ... are unlikely to provide much new on top of recent communication, though with recent minutes outlining the options on the table, it will be interesting to see whether December’s options of 0bp, 25bp and 50bp will be retained even with the more hawkish shift in the broader messaging.

While with NAB:

We recently revised up our outlook for the cash rate in the near-term & now expect it to peak at 4.1% in May 2023 & stay there until the RBA begins cutting in early 2024

We see neutral as broadly around 3% & therefore expect rates to drift back towards this level as the economy slows

The minutes will be released at 11.30 Sydney time

0030 GMT

7.30pm US Eastern time

Where the RBA is at with its cash rate vs. inflation