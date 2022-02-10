Earlier:

Summary headlines of Lowe's opening statement

More from Lowe, Q&A with the elected representatives on the committee:

no evidence economy is over stimulated at moment

going to wait until see evidence that inflation has picked up in sustainable way

hope over time real interest rates return to positive territory

would hope to get real interest rates above zero, and above 2.5% inflation

going to look at experience with forward guidance in policy review

broader labour costs rising faster than the wage price index

plausible could raise rates later this year depending on economy

evidence in inflation will only emerge slowly over time

inertia in australian labour market, businesses reluctant to raise wages

acceptable to run risk of inflation being above 3% for some time