- no evidence economy is over stimulated at moment
- going to wait until see evidence that inflation has picked up in sustainable way
- hope over time real interest rates return to positive territory
- would hope to get real interest rates above zero, and above 2.5% inflation
- going to look at experience with forward guidance in policy review
- broader labour costs rising faster than the wage price index
- plausible could raise rates later this year depending on economy
- evidence in inflation will only emerge slowly over time
- inertia in australian labour market, businesses reluctant to raise wages
- acceptable to run risk of inflation being above 3% for some time