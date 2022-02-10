Earlier:

Preview is here:

Link for live coverage is here

The full text of his opening statement is here

Summary headlines of Lowe's opening statement

More from Lowe, Q&A with the elected representatives on the committee:

  • no evidence economy is over stimulated at moment
  • going to wait until see evidence that inflation has picked up in sustainable way
  • hope over time real interest rates return to positive territory
  • would hope to get real interest rates above zero, and above 2.5% inflation
  • going to look at experience with forward guidance in policy review
  • broader labour costs rising faster than the wage price index
  • plausible could raise rates later this year depending on economy
  • evidence in inflation will only emerge slowly over time
  • inertia in australian labour market, businesses reluctant to raise wages
  • acceptable to run risk of inflation being above 3% for some time
RBA Lowe