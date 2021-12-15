Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, Headlines via Reuters

expects conditions for rate hike will not be met next year

"still a fair way" from a hike, the board is prepared to be patient

board discussed tapering bond-buying from Feb and ending in May

could end bond buying in Feb if economic progress better than expected

could review bond-buying again in May if data disappoint

QE outlook depends on inflation data, labour market, the strength of consumer spending

will consider actions of other central banks, effects of omicron variant

omicron outbreak represents a downside risk

expects positive momentum in the economy to be maintained through the summer

underlying inflation is expected to rise to 2.5% over 2023

inflation outlook in Australia very different than in the US

estimates total extra savings by households during pandemic at more than A$200 bln

additional savings will support strong growth in consumption

notes sharp rise in job ads, reports firms finding it difficult to find workers

it is not our mandate to target house prices, higher rates not the solution

Full text:

Lowe is still in the transitory camp on inflation:

"These factors are expected to wane over the year ahead and inflation is expected to come down, although it is still uncertain by how much."

On tapering of QE Lowe has left his options wide open. Could end in February, or not. Could be reviewed in February. Could be reviewed again in May. I think 'data dependent' is a good summary and may even enter the RBA narrative in coming weeks and months.

As for rate hikes, Lowe says not to even think about it (I'm paraphrasing) ... "still a fair way" from a hike,

Meanwhile, AUD/USD doing very little.